Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP D Cameron Findlay Sells 26,198 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

