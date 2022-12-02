Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.15.

NYSE:ASC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

