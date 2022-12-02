Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $14,708,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

