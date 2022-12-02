Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.26% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

ARWR opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

