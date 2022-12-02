ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASX opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

