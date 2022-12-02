Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.05. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.