Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

