Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
OrganiGram Stock Up 6.8 %
OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
