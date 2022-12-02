Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $249.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $399.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

