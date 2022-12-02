Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.