AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,792.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,467.73.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,552.97 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,365.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,211.45.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

