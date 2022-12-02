Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.34. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 3,096 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.