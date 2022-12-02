Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.55.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $79.68.
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.