Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.