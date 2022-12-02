AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Wedbush lowered their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

AZEK stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

