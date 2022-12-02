AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

AZEK stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 703,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 667,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

