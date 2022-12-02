Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Bakkt Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKKT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 1,087.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 106.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 114,866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 404,429 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

