Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Bakkt Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKKT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 1,087.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 106.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 114,866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 404,429 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.