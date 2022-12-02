Bank of America Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Parsons Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 171.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Parsons by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

