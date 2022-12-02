Barclays Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.