Barclays Increases APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $22.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APG opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.