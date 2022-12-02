Barclays Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.
IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Immunocore Price Performance
IMCR stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.