Barclays Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

IMCR stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

