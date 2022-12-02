Barclays Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $23.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $522,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

