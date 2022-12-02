Barclays Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

