Benchmark Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $112.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 2.1 %

PDD opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $14,654,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

