B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $883.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.28%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

