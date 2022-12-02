Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Big Lots Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $516.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,553,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

