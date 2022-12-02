Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HSBC from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bilibili by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.