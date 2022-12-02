Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.