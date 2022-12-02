Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.