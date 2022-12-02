Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $313.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

