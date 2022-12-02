Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average is $230.85.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

