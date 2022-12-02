BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.