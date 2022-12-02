BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 1,866,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

