BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.57).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.