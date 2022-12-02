Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.50

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$218.50 and last traded at C$217.98, with a volume of 28284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$212.05.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

