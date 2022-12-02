BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

