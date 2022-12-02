Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.