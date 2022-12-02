Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
