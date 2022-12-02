Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 392.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.80 ($4.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 475 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($3.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.08) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BAB opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.44).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

