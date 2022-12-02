Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $48.50

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $40.45 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.