Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 1,181.67

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($14.14).

Several research firms have weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 935 ($11.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.9 %

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,121.36 ($13.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 989.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,118.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,430.30.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($50,305.06).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

