Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $298.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 347 ($4.15) to GBX 298 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

