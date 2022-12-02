Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $105.00

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,746 shares of company stock worth $58,192,754 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj Stock Down 4.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $129.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

