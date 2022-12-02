Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $63.33

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Newmont Stock Performance
NEM stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
