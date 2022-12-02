Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $33.20

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

