Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $33.20

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.