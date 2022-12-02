Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $50.07

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.