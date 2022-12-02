Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $50.07

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.