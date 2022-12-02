Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $47.59

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

