Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Target Price at C$15.34

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis bought 16,900 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344. In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344. Also, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.26. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$21.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

