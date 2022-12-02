Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $17.36

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,809,521 in the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 57.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

