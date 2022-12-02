Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $69.64

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.