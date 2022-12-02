Brokers Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

OrganiGram Stock Up 5.0 %

About OrganiGram

OGI opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of C$458.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.69.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.