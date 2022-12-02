Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 612,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

