Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.